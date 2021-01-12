It's hard to declare a proper Gunna season, as Gunna tends to drop so frequently that every season feels the impact of his presence. And with another new year comes a clean slate for the YSL rapper, who never fails to line his calendar with milestones. As it happens, we've officially received a promising hint at what's to come, with a recent IG story from a Gunna studio session providing a glimpse at his next two projects.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

One isn't exactly a surprise, as YSL's Slime Language compilation project has been in the works for some time now. In fact, it was originally slated to be released this past Black Friday, though it would appear that Thugger's label ultimately had other plans. While we wait for a proper release date to arrive, it seems we'll be able to add Drip Season 4 to the list of upcoming 2021 albums, though little else is really known about the music to come. Knowing Gunna, however, it'll be another batch of wavy and melodic drops, the likes of which have garnered him a healthy collection of gold and platinum plaques.

At this point, Gunna has proven himself to be one of the game's most consistent in his particular subgenre, so don't be surprised to see Drip Season 4 mark another strong release for the rapper. There are even some who cherish the series as Gunna's best work thus far, so hopefully, this fourth installment will be another charm. Are you looking forward to catching what the YSL melodist has to offer in 2021?

