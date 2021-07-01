Young Thug has been having a huge year. In addition to dropping a chart-topping album with his entire YSL Records roster, the innovative Atlanta rapper has been successfully putting on the artists around him, from his brother Unfook to the Slime Language 2 standout artists YTB Trench and Yung Kayo. As a result, it's safe to say that Thugger has had an extremely productive first half of the year, so it's understandable that he would adopt Future's 2015 mantra, "You do what you want when you poppin'."

However, a recent Instagram post from the So Much Fun rapper reveals that he may be taking that mantra to a completely different level.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For whatever reason, Young Thug felt compelled to take a picture while sitting down on the toilet. While the picture in itself isn't explicit, viewers can visibly see Thug's SPIDER pants and Ralph Lauren underwear around his ankles. His stunning white watch is also on display, but its presence in the picture still doesn't justify Thug's strange flex.

When posting the picture to his Instagram, he only drops a throwup emoji for the caption, but in the picture itself the following words appear: "So what I'm rich..."

So there you have it, the "Ski" artist's questionable toilet picture actually turns out to just be an extremely unorthodox flex. Check it out below.