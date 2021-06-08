Ahead of the release of Slime Language 2, the entire Young Stoner Life crew stopped by for an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, answering questions from Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267. Being the main man behind the label's success, Young Thug was the loudest voice in the room, speaking candidly during the interview, which came as a surprise to his fans.

The rapper clarified his controversial comments about JAY-Z from the last time he spoke to Gillie and Wallo, but he also shared plenty of other hilarious anecdotes that will live forever on the internet. One of them came after Thugger started speaking about DMX's music.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"You know how you buy a Jeep and then you start seeing Jeeps? You will never see that car until you buy it?" asked the rapper to set up his story. "It's like, once I finally heard DMX's music, I started seeing dogs. It's like, oh damn, there really is a lot of dogs."

Right after Thug made the comment, Gillie looked dumbfounded, as though he had no clue how to respond to the story.

DMX's brand was influenced by dogs, as he explained during his appearance on Drink Champs this year. "A dog doesn't know how to lie to you," said the legendary rapper. "A dog doesn't know how to be fake, it is what it is."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

While Thug's comments make sense in context, people have been laughing at the way he told the story. Even his close friend and collaborator Chris Brown shared the clip on his page and joked. "Yeah twin," he seemingly wrote sarcastically with plenty of laughing emojis.

Check out the video below, as well as the full interview underneath.