YSL Records Signee Unfoonk Releases New Mixtape "My Struggle" Featuring Future, Young Thug, Gunna, & More

Unfoonk had one of the best songs on Slime Language 2, completely going off on "Real" with his brother Young Thug. The Atlanta native has been given a second chance at life after catching a life sentence. Foonk's brother Thugger hooked him up with the best lawyers in the country, who worked relentlessly to get the rapper back home to his family. Now, the YSL Records signee is ready to tell his story on his own terms.

Previously, we heard the new single "Temperature," which was released this week. On his second wind, Unfoonk is ready for his spotlight, tacking on some of his most talented friends for My Struggle. The project features his YSL family, including Young Thug, Lil Keed, Gunna, Lil Duke, and FN DaDealer. Future and G Herbo are also featured.

Learn more about Unfoonk by listening to his new mixtape below. While you're here, read our latest Rise & Grind feature with Unfoonk here.

Tracklist:

1. Temperature

2. Trial

3. Bait Em In (feat. Lil Keed)

4. I Had (feat. Gunna)

5. Private

6. Smoke N Mirrors

7. Hit Different (feat. FN DaDealer)

8. Running Out Of Patience (feat. Future)

9. 911 (feat. Young Thug)

10. Ape Shit (feat. G Herbo)

11. Streets Don't Love Nobody (feat. Lil Duke)

12. My Pain