Unfoonk Does It Again On New Single "Temperature"

Unfoonk was one of the shining stars on YSL Records' latest studio album Slime Language 2. Making a name for himself outside of his younger brother Young Thug's shadow, the Atlanta rapper is making the most out of his second chance, making believers out of thousands of listeners on the album standout "Real."

Hip-hop fans have been wondering how Unfoonk would follow up his breakout record and it looks like he's planning on remaining consistent ahead of his upcoming project release, coming through with another introspective single called "Temperature."

"Temperature" is the opening song from Unfoonk's new project My Struggle, which will be released on June 18. The mixtape features appearances from Young Thug, G Herbo, Future, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more.

Watch the new music video below and stay tuned for more new music from Unfoonk this Friday. Learn more about the artist through his recent Rise & Grind interview with us here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I finally got a second chance, I ain't tryna ruin it

I'm still gettin' jail calls, put money on security

I know my brother down the road proud of mÐµ, too many

Let's keep on goin' and keep fightin', you'll overturn the sÐµntence

Let's make America slime again, let's spin a Benz

We all brothers in our circle, we don't need friends