YSL's Latest Signee YTB Trench Releases New Single "F.O.F.G."

"F*ck the opps, free the guys." That's what YTB Trench's new single "F.O.F.G." stands for.

Following his standout effort on Slime Language 2 songs like "Paid The Fine" and "My City (Remix)," Young Stoner Life Records' latest signee YTB Trench is back with his latest single, showing off more of what he's capable of. Flanked by his soulful cadence and poetic delivery, the rising star shows love to everybody around him on the new cut. The music video features cameos from some of the label's biggest stars, including Young Thug, Lil Keed, Yak Gotti, and more.

"This song is really about a young n***a who got a lot on his mind and he only has one way to get it off," said YTB Trench about the record. "This song is a vibe song but it also has its own story. Every song has its own story, and every song has its own meaning. You’ll be able to tell the story as soon as you listen."

Listen to the new single from YTB Trench below and let us know if you're rocking with him.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, they label me a real one 'cause I speak on what's inside

I could never speak a lie, don't give no f*cks 'bout what I like

They let me down too many times, my heart too empty, I can't try

I gave you love and now it's passed, I tend to ask and wonder why