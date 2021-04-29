YTB Trench
- NewsYTB Trench Wants To Be The "Biggest"YSL Records signee YTB Trench releases his new single, "Biggest."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYTB Trench & Gunna Float On "Versatalien" Standout Track "How"YTB Trench gets an expert assist from Gunna on the Lock-produced track "How."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsYSL Artist YTB Trench Releases Debut Mixtape "Versatalien"YTB Trench releases his debut mixtape "Versatalien" featuring Young Thug and Gunna.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYTB Trench Showcases His Immense Talent On "3roken Soul"YTB Trench is going to be a name to watch out for over the next few years.By Alexander Cole
- NewsYSL's Latest Signee YTB Trench Releases New Single "F.O.F.G."YTB Trench releases a music video for his new single "F.O.F.G." featuring a cameo from Young Thug.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosYSL Criticizes The US Criminal Justice System In The "Paid The Fine" Music VideoThe YSL artists' recent act of kindness gets a major spotlight in the feel-good music video for "Paid The Fine."By Joshua Robinson