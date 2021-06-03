mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Kayo Is "Not In The Mood" On His Latest Single

Joshua Robinson
June 03, 2021 18:06
Yung Kayo

Days after dropping "bstroy socks," Yung Kayo quickly returns another new single, titled "not in the mood."


Since the release of the highly anticipated and long-awaited release of Slime Language 2Young Thug's YSL record label has brought some of the most captivating and intriguing young artists to the forefront of the music industry. Having appeared on "Proud Of You" alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug, YSL artist Yung Kayo seems poised to make a big impression this year.

Last Friday, the rising artist shared the abrasive and chaotic single "bstroy stocks," and less than a week later, Yung Kayo has already treated listeners with another new track.

In a complete 180 from his recently released single "bstroy" socks, "not in the mood" is a smooth and bubbly track that's bolstered by a simple, yet catchy hook. According to Genius, the song initially gained popularity on Triller, which makes sense given the song's fun and carefree vibe.

Listen to Yung Kayo's "not in the mood" below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

Told her I'm not in the mood, no, I'm not in the mood
Told her I'm not in the mood, no, I'm not in the mood
She wanna fuck on the crew, I told her do what she do
Try me, you making the news, in the Wraith, I'm not in the mood

Yung Kayo
Yung Kayo
