Yung Kayo's "bstroy socks" Is Delightfully Abrasive

Joshua Robinson
May 29, 2021 14:04
Yung Kayo's new single "bstroy socks" is extremely chaotic.


If you haven't yet realized, YSL's roster is slowly becoming a full-on powerhouse thanks to the addition of blazing newcomers such as YTB Trench, Unfoonk, and Yung Kayo. The latter artist made a big name for himself this year by appearing on a couple of Slime Language 2's most notable cuts, including the Lil Uzi Vert collab "Proud Of You" and the high-energy single "GFU."

Now, Yung Kayo returns with "bstroy socks," a jarring and chaotic single that pays homage to Atlanta designers Brick Owens and Dieter Grams' popular streetwear brand BStroy.

Produced by Warpstr, "bstroy socks" boasts one of the most abrasive beats in recent memory. The Yeezus-esque sonics blare with no regard to the possibility of deterring listeners, but the dissonant synths combine with a thumping drum pattern to create an extremely unique and captivating soundscape. What's even more impressive is that Yung Kayo navigates it with ease, making for a lively and infectious track that only a few contemporary artists could pull off. 

Give Yung Kayo's "bstroy socks" a listen down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I only need twenty-four on the clock
Bobblehead b*tch, give me the bop
I'll wipe your nose, b*tch, I'll wipe your snot
She said she got WAP, but I know it's not
I handle the FN, it's just like my thot
I finger the trigger until that sh*t pop

