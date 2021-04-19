mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Exchanges Kind Words With Lil Uzi Vert On "Proud Of You"

April 19, 2021 11:52
Proud Of You
Young Stoner Life & Young Thug Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert are proud of each other on one of the highlights from "Slime Language 2," "Proud Of You" featuring Yung Kayo.


It felt like we were waiting a full year for Young Thug to finally deliver his Slime Language 2 compilation album, which was initially teased for a release on Thug's birthday in August 2020. After some fumbled rollout attempts, the album was finally released last Friday and, for many, it was absolutely worth the wait.

The second Young Stoner Life compilation project features tons of highlight tracks, but one of the fan favorites has definitely been "Proud Of You" by Young Thug featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Yung Kayo. The record has been floating around for a while but finally, the fans are able to hear it as it was intended. 

Putting Thug and Uzi's friendship at the forefront, the two rappers detail a conversation in which they expressed their pride for the other. With all of the flexing that happens on SL2, this is a nice switch of pace, marking for a very wholesome moment for both Thug and Uzi. Of course, the lesser-known Young Stoner Life signee Yung Kayo also gets his chance to shine on the song, popping up for a verse of his own near the end.

Listen to "Proud Of You" below and be sure to check out Slime Language 2 here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I jumped in the crowd and I felt so proud
I kill 'bout my dawg, and that's a hands-down
Uzi a real king, somebody pass him a crown
I had a dream 'bout lean, woke up, poured an ounce

