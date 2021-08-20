Recently Young Thug celebrated his 30th birthday in Atlanta and received loved via a host of luxury items by his fellow rich peers. As we previously reported, the lavish gifts he received included $100,000 from his long-time girlfriend Karlae, a pink Bentley from Gunna, high-end art from T.I., and a Bottega Veneta from 21 Savage. A series of IG Stories posts also showed Thugger individually accepting a ring from Wheezy, a watch from Travis Scott, a chain from Metro Boomin.

Earlier today, the Young Stoner Life Records CEO flaunted a ring worth $1.8 million while riding in his gifted Bentley It's not clear whether the large stone was a gift to himself, but if so, it is well deserved. The Atlanta rapper recently released a new single "Tick Tock" and announced plans for his next album P*nk to drop in October.

In addition to releasing his own music, the unconventional young star is also head of a label that is home to a dozen artists from across the country. Following the release of the #1 album Slime Language 2, which formally introduced the latest crop of YSL-affiliated stars to the world, we interviewed 12 of Young Thug's artists. Read more here.

View Young Thug's fancy-ass ring and additional gifts below: