Young Thug celebrated his thirtieth birthday in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night, partying with some of his most famous friends at an exclusive event. Some of the attendees included 21 Savage, Lil Baby, James Harden, T.I., and much of the Young Stoner Life collective, and everybody made sure to spoil King Slime with some amazing gifts.

Documenting the night on Instagram Stories, Young Thug made sure to highlight some of the gifts that he opened up, including a very generous gift from Gunna, with who he has worked hand-in-hand for several years.

Reacting excitedly after Gunna presented him with an all-new pink Bentley, which fits his current artist aesthetic, Thugger proceeded to show off his latest acquisitions, courtesy of T.I., 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and others.

Back inside, Thug unpacked a bunch of high-end art, which was gifted to him by T.I. Tip explained that an artist as creative as Thug deserves to be surrounded by some of the coolest art in the world, and of course, the colors also matched Slime's present pink aesthetic.

As for Lil Baby and 21 Savage, of which the latter already went viral by calling Thug the "birthday girl," they both opted for some new jewelry for the Atlanta rapper, icing him out on the dancefloor with new chains, watches, and more.

Check out all of the gifts that Young Thug received at his party last night. Happy birthday, Slime!

