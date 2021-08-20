Young Thug Delivers "Tick Tock" Single Following "P*nk" Album Announcement

Our New Music Friday has a surprise entry from Young Thug. The rapper decided that he wanted to slide into the weekend by delivering a brand new single, "Tick Tock," for his fans, and the Atlanta rapper did not disappoint. This week, Thugger celebrated his birthday in style as he gathers just a few dozen of his close friends for what looked to be an epic celebration. Gunna gifted Thugger a pink Bentley for his big day, and Jerrika Karlae opted out of giving him a gift and instead blessed him with $100K in cash.

There is more coming from Young Thug in the Fall because the rapper took to social media to share that P*nk, his next album, will be arriving on October 15. The rapper revealed news about the album as he showed off his pink hair once again, adding that he planted a tree with pink flowers near his home three years ago in anticipation of the record's release.

Stream "Tick Tock" and let us know if you're excited about P*nk.

Quotable Lyrics

I just had bust down a cantaloupe

N*ggas want beef, and I'm tryna be vegan

But f*ck it, bae, bring a can of smoke

I can't see n*ggas in the glasses store (Swear)

Slidin' in the coupe in the back

Smoke out the bag, too big for a sack

Do you see her baby hair growing down her back?

Shawty look just like a two-year-old brat (God damn)