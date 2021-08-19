Young Thug and Karlae have spent the last seven years of their lives together, and they've built a love so strong that a little bit of drama can't shake them. At the end of last year, there was some speculation that the couple might have broken up after Karlae tweeted that she was "single," also accusing her longtime boyfriend/fiancé of being "the devil." However, they seem to have made up since that time, and they're back on great terms.

This week, as Thugger celebrated his thirtieth birthday, Karlae was right by his side, alongside the rest of the YSL Records team. Gunna bought the label head a new pink Bentley, and Thug's older brother Unfoonk made sure to get him right with some jewelry. Karlae didn't arrive at the party empty-handed either, handing her lover $100,000 and capturing the moment on camera.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Thanks for this 100k @okaykarlae," wrote Thug on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, as he thanked everybody who showed out at his party individually.

Among the shoutouts were producer Wheezy, rapper Travis Scott, music executive Cash, jeweler Eliantte, producer Metro Boomin, rapper Lil Baby, and more.

In case you missed it, Thug also accepted gifts from 21 Savage, T.I., and many others at his party. You can take a look at everything he brought home here.

What do you think of Karlae's generous gift?