There have been several voices that have spoken out about the death of Young Dolph, and now his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, is sharing her thoughts. Yesterday (November 17), Young Dolph was callously gunned down in front of Makeda's Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee. Footage has been shared by authorities showing the two suspects responsible in addition to the vehicle they fled in, and investigators hope that someone has information that will lead to an arrest.

Dolph left behind his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, and their children, and well wishes have poured in for the widow. Mia appeared online with tributes to the love of her life while thanking the public for their kind words.





"Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages... I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome... because Lord knows I need them... [praying hands emoji]."

In another slide Mia added, "God give me strength... Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul [fingers crossed emoji][red heart emoji]." She also shared an adorable video that showed Dolph helping one other their kids do situps. Over the video, Mia wrote, "Question is... How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home? #prayforme."

We continue to send our deepest condolences. Such a tragedy.












