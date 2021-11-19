Following the murder of Young Dolph, the store where he was gunned down is seeking help from the public. Dolph was shot and killed yesterday (November 17) in his hometown of Memphis while visiting a local shop, Makeda's Cookies. The store was a location that the rapper frequented and for his last visit, he was reportedly purchasing cookies for his mother.

As his fans continue to mourn this devastating loss, Makeda's has shared a GoFundMe campaign where they revealed that not long before Dolph was killed, they were victims of a burglary and were still recovering from that incident. "Young Dolph was helping them attract more customers by frequently visiting and posting to help increase revenue," the campaign stated.



"Unfortunately, this black owned business is now being forced to repair once more while hurting," the GoFundMe continued. "They will also be unable to pay their staff or replace their revenue that this main store generates. The staff will also need security as there has been an additional shooting that occurred on the following day steps away their bakery. They will also need grief counseling to process witnessing the murder of someone they considered family. Also, due to the fact that this tragedy was not fire, flood or natural disaster, their insurance claim was denied."

"They extend their heart felt prayers to Young Dolph's family, especially his wife and children. They appreciate all of your collective prayers, encouragement, support and generosity as they navigate this complicated, sensitive and painful new chapter. They have hope that they will make it through this and that the legacy of Young Dolph will continue to inspire us to love life and give back."

Makeda's is seeking $150K and at the time of this publication, they have collected over $22K in donations.



