Yesterday was devastating for hip-hop as Memphis legend Young Dolph was shot and killed in his own city while buying cookies. It was a sad story that had many fans in mourning. Throughout yesterday and even today, fans in Memphis have traveled to the site of the shooting, where they have played flowers and trinkets in his honor. It's clear that Dolph left a lasting legacy on the music industry, and many will remember him fondly for his contributions.

In the wake of the shooting, police in Memphis are currently going through a rigorous high-profile investigation. It has been revealed that there were two gunmen, and if you've been following our site, then you know that some images of these gunmen committing the crime were posted on Twitter.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Now, according to DJ Akademiks, the car that the alleged gunmen were using has now been identified. In new surveillance footage, it was revealed that the perpetrators were in a white 2-door Mercedes and it is likely that the car is an E-class. It doesn't seem like any license plates were picked up by the surveillance footage, although police are urging people to be on the lookout for this kind of vehicle.





These kinds of investigations can take a long time, especially in a situation where the suspects were able to flee the scene. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for as we will be sure to keep you informed.