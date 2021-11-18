Hip Hop lost a legend yesterday.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was reportedly at Makeda's Butter Cookies in his hometown, when two gunmen rushed the establishment, and cut his life short. He was 36-years-old.

As news of Dolph's tragic passing circulated throughout the internet, the hip hop community was devastated. Rappers and other figures in hip hop including Westside Gunn, Megan Thee Stallion and Offset (among others) expressed their disbelief in what had happened, and the pain they were feeling.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

A day later, social media tributes to the late Young Dolph continue to pour in.

From fellow rap legends, to NFL hall-of-famers, to members of the media — it seems like everyone who had ever come in touch with the Gelato rapper had something good to say about him, and many of the most recent tributes have acknowledged the type of person Dolph was, and not just his success as a rapper and music executive.

"I didn’t wanna believe this one. At all. Always called and checked on me. Like clockwork. Never hesitated. Praying for his family and children. I love you @youngdolph," Bun B captioned an Instagram post dedicate to his late friend.

"Lord please cover the entire @YoungDolph family, friends and loved 1z," Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders added. "We thank u in advance Lord in Jesus name Amen."

While the investigation into who is responsible for the death of Young Dolph continues, it's clear that the people he knew want to remember him for how he lived, the man he was, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Check out more social media tributes to Young Dolph below.