Legends never die. We've had a rough few years in terms of accepting the fact that some of our favorite rappers are gone forever. Thankfully, we still have the musical catalogues containing to industry-shakers like Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle and others. After news broke last week about Mac Miller's upcoming posthumous album Circles, it was confirmed that Nipsey Hussle's album Victory Lap was finally awarded platinum status. Those two revelations certainly had people thinking over the weekend and one artist envisioned a bunch of rap's fallen soldiers in one room, playing cards and lighting up one of Heaven's rooms with their joy.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tory Lanez shared the artwork on his social media profiles, pointing out that he's not entirely sure of who created the picture but that it brought him to tons of emotional places. "Crazy.... S.I.P ... don’t know who made this. But this is incredible," wrote the Canadian singer. The artwork shows Fredo Santana, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Peep, Mac Miller, A$AP Yams, Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion gathered around a table with cards in their hands, weed on the surface, and half-drunk glasses of whiskey in front of X and Fredo. The picture truly is beautiful.

Remember some of the greatest forces to have impacted this generation of hip-hop below and think of what they could have accomplished had they not been taken away from us so early in their lives.