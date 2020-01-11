Nipsey Hussle's tragic death last March shook the world to its core, and many of his loved ones and supporters are still mourning the loss of the hip hop legend. Despite the sadness that lingers, celebration is in order for his latest posthumous accomplishment. Nipsey's debut studio album, Victory Lap, which dropped on February 16th, 2018 less than a month before he passed, has been officially certified platinum.

Victory Lap debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 album chart before returning to hit the number 2 spot. It has now sold over 1,000,000 units based on streams and sales. While Nipsey's music no doubt speaks for itself, he did see a huge spike in sales and streams following his death as his fans, friends, and family tried to cope with the loss. Before his death, he averaged about 2 million audio streams, but after he passed he earned 10 million audio streams and 57 million that following day. His video streams also rose, going from 900,000 to 9.7 million the day he passed. His legacy continues to be honoured, as it was recently announced that he received three Grammy nominations this year, including "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Rap Song" for "Racks in the Middle," with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, as well as "Best Rap/Sung Performance" for "Higher," with DJ Khaled and John Legend.