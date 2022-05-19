The Tory-Rick Smart Car back-and-forth continues. A few years ago, Rick Ross promised he would send Tory Lanez a Smart Car. The Miami rapper kept his promise, though a bit delayed, and gifted Lanez the car when they linked up earlier this month.

Now, Lanez appears to have matched Ross's gift, sending him a bright red Smart Car of his own in advance of Ross's "Classic Car & Bike Show."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Rick Ross took a video of the car. In the clip, Ross seems happy with the gift. "I know Tory Lanez busy getting that money, keep getting that money hustling," the rapper says as he walked around the brand new vehicle. "Guess what? Tory made sure he was here, baby. Tory made sure he was here."

Ross has established himself as something of a car aficionado. He's been posting images of the vehicles he's obtaining ahead of his car show, and they haven't disappointed. He recently showed off his newest addition to his collection, a mint condition 1959 El Camino. And the rapper hasn't stopped at cars. He also has come into the possession of a camouflage Louis Vuitton tank (yes, they make those apparently).

As for Tory, he's also been making headlines as of late. The Canadian rapper spoke on the Ye and Kid Cudi beef, saying that he thinks they should make up. He was also detained at the Las Vegas airport for carrying weed. In addition, Chris Brown hinted that Lanez might be a feature on Brown's upcoming album, Breezy.

Meanwhile, we're all wondering: where will a Smart Car be sent next? Check out the new whip below.