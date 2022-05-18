Chris Brown's 10th studio album is officially on the way. Earlier this month, Chris Brown revealed Breezy would be arriving just in time for the summer, and he wasn't lying. Last night, the rapper shared the official cover art for Breezy, along with a release date of June 24th. The cover art is simply a black-and-white photo capturing the back of Chris Brown's head with "Breezy" cut into his hair.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though it's unclear whether he'll be releasing another double-disc album this time with Breezy, he seemingly revealed a handful of features on the project. Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, WizKid, Yung Bleu, and more are set to appear on the project. However, there's a good chance that there are more collaborations that he didn't announce.

Just before the release of his forthcoming project, Chris Brown will be launching the first event in his multi-year residency at Drai's Las Vegas on June 11th. According to a press release, Breezy will be previewing some new music off of the album at the inaugural event.

Chris Brown will be hitting the road alongside Lil Baby this summer in support of Breezy for the One Of Them Ones tour. The 27-date tour kicks off on July 15th in Raleigh, NC before concluding on Aug. 27th in Las Vegas. Check out the tour dates here.

Check out the cover art for Breezy below.