Rick Ross is a man of his word. Several years ago the "Purple Lamborghini" rapper promised his Canadian friend Tory Lanez that he'd get him a Smart car, and from the looks of his Instagram Story, he finally came through.

In one of my many posts uploaded to Rozay's page, he can be seen with the "Freaky" hitmaker, cheersing big bottles of liquor as they share smiles and celebrate together. "Word to the Bel-Aire," Lanez says to the camera.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"We finally got the Smart car, it's just been imported baby," he added, getting a giggle out of Ross and some other friends. "Hey, y'all already know what it is," the Mississippi-born entertainer added. "Glad to see little bro, y'all see what it is. Let's keep shining!"

On another slide, the father of four tagged @officialbelaire, @wingstop, and @smartcarusa, telling his followers, "Aye, I just bought a car for Tory Lanez. I got a gift for your album release homie, that's you" while panning up from his property to show off the small white whip.





"Heard your shits went double acrylic on Dat Piff," he added.

After the footage made its way onto @theshaderoom's IG page, the Biggest Boss dropped by the comments to let fans know the Smart car will be included at his upcoming car show, which he's also recently purchased a tank and a fire truck for, not to mention his already stellar collection of over 100 vehicles.

"IT'LL BE AT MY CAR SHOW IN @torylanez SECTION LOL @rickrosscarshow MAY 21ST," Ross promoted his project – check out more of his cars here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.