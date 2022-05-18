It's about that time for a major album rollout and it is coming courtesy of Chris Brown. Last week, Brown announced that his forthcoming album, Breezy, would be arriving next month. He first began teasing the record in April when he gave fans a hint as to what to expect. "NOT GON LIE... It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album," he previously wrote. "So ahead of time.... THANK YOU [praying hands emoji]."

Brown also shared that we can expect more tracks than usual this time around and on Tuesday (May 17), he looks to have shared the features that will make appearances on Breezy.



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

Over several Instagram Story slides, Brown wrote many of his peers' names without context. This led his fanbase to believe that these artists have collaborated with the hitmaker: WizKID, Yung Bleu (or BLEU), Ella Mai, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, Blxst, Anderson .Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and EST Gee.

The Grammy winner also seemed to suggest that there may be a secret feature or two on the horizon as well because there was a slide on his Story that just read, "... [smirking emoji]." This list has caused people to rehash controversies as they weigh artists' pasts, but you can swipe below to see Brown's posts before letting us know if you're looking forward to any of these collabs.