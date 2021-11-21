45-year-old Rick Ross may have only gotten his license a few months ago, but the “Hustlin’” rapper has an undeniably impressive collection of over 100 cars to play with.

Yesterday, the Biggest Boss took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to his garage – a stunning, baby blue 1955 Chevrolet Suburban. “The start of the SUV,” this Mississippi-born recording artist captioned his video. “1955 @chevrolet Suburban just added to boss collection.

This was a must-have. Stay tuned as I post this priceless piece of Art in detail once I arrive back to the promise land. 2022 RICK ROSS 1st annual CLASSIC CAR & BIKE SHOW coming live from the ‘PROMISE LAND’ dates coming soon…? @barrett_jackson @jaylenosgarage @57freddy.”





Following in the footsteps of DJ Envy with his annual Carchella automotive show, Rick Ross plans to host his first annual car show at his Atlanta estate, The Promise Land, in 2022. Speaking of Atlanta, did you know that the author also recently admitted to purchasing a $1,000,000 home in the city, simply for the purpose of driving by it and enjoying the view?

Earlier this year, the Rich Forever hitmaker linked up with Jay Leno to show off some of his favourite whips, including his 57 “Renzel built” Bel-Air. “We pulled some of the old schools out,” he said on IG, showing his followers a seemingly never-ending row of gorgeous vehicles.





“All of these in my collection. We pulled a few out. Shout out to Freddy. You know it couldn’t happen without my n*gga. Not all the ones in Miami not all the ones in — just a few of em. We gotta motivate the hustlas. That’s what we gone do. Just a few of em. That’s all we did,” he continued.

What do you think of Rick Ross’ newest edition to his ever-growing car collection?

