He may own over 100 collectible cars, but for the last few decades, Rick Ross hasn’t been allowed to drive any of them - well, legally, that is. After 45 years living without a license, the rapper was finally influenced to head to the DMV and take his test.

While doing an interview on Today, the father of four revealed that on Tuesday, September 7th, he hitched a ride over to the Department of Motor Vehicles after being pestered by his mother and sister to, “stop joyriding.”

“I went, took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it,” Ross told the interviewers.

“You know, you should have your license,” he went on. “Anytime I got pulled over, by the time the officer pulled up…” the “Mafia Music” hit maker said with a smile, insinuating that local law enforcement has become pretty familiar with his license-free cruises.

The Today interview also saw Ross promoting his new book, “The Perfect Day to Boss Up,” which was released earlier this week.

The Mississippi born star revealed that a key part of his success is rooted in his morning routine, which involves a glass of rosé, enjoyed while he strolls around his property barefoot.

“I love to wake up [at] six thirty in the morning, and I do a thing that I call ‘barefoot chronicles,’ where I walk back and forth barefoot and I give the universe an opportunity to bless the boy.”

If that’s what’s required to become the biggest boss, I think we can handle it.

Check out the rest of Ross’ Today interview below.