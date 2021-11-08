With an estimated net worth of $40 million at just 45 years old, there’s no denying that Rick Ross has set himself up for success. The rapper, who is also an author, has had a whirlwind career over the years, cementing himself as the “biggest boss.”

When he appeared on the first episode of REVOLT’s new show Assets Over Liabilities, the “Aston Martin Music” artist was given a chance to flex his mass amount of wealth. “Homes was something I was always fascinated about,” he said. “So me and my homies started coming up to Atlanta. We used to ride by here all the time [we would pull over] and just be like God damn.”

“After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million-dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was,” he explained to audiences.

As HipHopDX notes, Ross’ Atlanta home isn’t his only noteworthy property. The Mississippi-born recording artist also owns a $3.5 million estate in Florida and a 109-room estate in Georgia that reportedly “blew Diddy’s mind.” Not to mention his collection of over 100 cars that he can now drive seeing as he got his license just a few months ago.

If you’re wondering how it’s possible for someone to have so much money, the 45-year-old advises cutting costs by flying commercial and cutting your own grass, which is what he does. Not only does he make music from rapping and writing, but he also has several Checkers and Wingstop franchises that bring his estimated monthly income up to $585,000.

Check out the full episode of Rick Ross on REVOLT’s new show below.

