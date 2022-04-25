Tory Lanez's name has been in and out of headlines over the past few weeks as he navigates his ongoing legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion, who recently gave her first TV interview regarding the 2020 situation. While the Houston hottie is sharing her story, the Canadian rapper has decided to turn his energy elsewhere – more specifically, trying to resolve the ongoing beef between Kid Cudi and Kanye West.

If you're a fan of the Kids See Ghosts collaborators, then you'll already know that it's entirely possible we could've heard their last ever joint track, "Rock N Roll," which appeared on Pusha T's It's Almost Dry record.

Ahead of the song's Friday arrival, Scott Mescudi hopped on Twitter to address rumours floating around online that he and Ye had reconciled their feud. "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got [with] Pusha," he began.

"I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool [with] that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz that's my guy. This is the last song [you] will hear me on [with] Kanye. - Scott."

The news was devastating for fans of the musical supergroup, who have been longtime friends and collaborators. Countless reactions have been pouring in over the past few days, including a tweet from Lanez, who's urging the two artists to work things out.

"Could [you] guys please just hash this out?" he asked in response to the Man on the Moon's original post. "Asking for a friend."

Over 12K people have liked the tweet, and dozens dropped by the replies to contribute to the conversation. "You really think one of them is gonna step up to squash it?" one reader pondered. "They're both just trying to rip the other one down for no reason at this point [with] no hope of even fixing in any neat future.

"Do you have a song [with them]?" another person asked, speculating that Lanez had hidden motives behind his plea to Cudi. Check out more responses below, and let us know if you think that we'll ever hear KSG 2 in the comment section.

