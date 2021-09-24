Tory Lanez has been a subject of discussion as of late for a multitude of reasons including hooping with Drake, being sued for a car crash involving one of his vehicles, and checking on SpotemGottem after the Florida rapper was shot earlier this week.

Lanez also became a major subject of discussion this week when he tweeted "It's been real.," and wiped his Instagram clean. Speculating that the rapper was possibly going to jail for his role in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting last summer, the internet was set ablaze with goodbye (and good riddance) messages sent towards the Daystar rapper.

All speculation was put to rest when Lanez re-appeared on Twitter and Instagram with a pic of him rocking a perm and the announcement that his new album, Alone At Prom, would be released on December 1, as well as a gif of Wiz Khalifa dancing in an attempt to mock those who thought he was headed to prison.

Today, however, Lanez finds himself back in the news.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper's defense in the Megan Thee Stallion case is having "meaningful discussions" with prosecutors to reach a plea deal and avoid trial.

Assuring that if no deal is reached by December 3, a preliminary hearing will begin, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta told the judge hearing the case on Thursday that "(Lanez' defense and prosecutors are) in possible settlement discussions."

Despite these meaningful discussions, it sounds as if Lanez is ultimately going to stick to his side of the story.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Lanez' defense attorney Shawn Holley said, "As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and (Tory Lanez)’s plea of not guilty stands."

Lanez, who was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet following an argument at a Hollywood party last summer, has maintained his innocence since the time of the shooting but was charged with felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

And in multiple instances of disregarding the gag order placed in the case and violating his restraining order by coming within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion, it has become clear that Lanez is determined to use all publicity surrounding these very serious charges to promote himself and his music. (2020's Daystar was essentially an album dedicated to claiming innocence and disparaging the "Savage" rapper.)

What do you think of this development in the Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion case? Did you think the "SKAT" rapper was headed to jail earlier this week? Let us know in the comments.

