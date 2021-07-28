By appearing at Rolling Loud Miami during DaBaby's highly controversial set, Tory Lanez may have violated his order to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion. According to TMZ, the Miami Police Department was contacted about a possible violation on the part of Tory Lanez after he showed up at Rolling Loud just an hour after Megan's performance at the festival.

The publication notes that Megan's team is upset that DaBaby performed one of their collaborations together during the same set that he brought out Tory Lanez. Sources close to Megan allegedly claim that this felt like a giant "f you" to the rapper, mocking her and even potentially menacing her. The L.A. County D.A.'s office was also informed of the possible violation after Tory was ordered to stay over 100 yards away from Megan after being accused of shooting her in the foot last summer. Megan was reportedly still backstage at the time that Tory took the stage, so there may be some weight to this.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

A source close to Tory reportedly added that the rapper never saw or interacted with Megan at the festival.

We will keep you posted as more information is revealed. Of course, there's also a massive conversation happening because of something else that happened during DaBaby's set when he went on an unprompted homophobic rant, angering members of the LGBTQ+ community by irresponsibly and ignorantly shaming his fans with AIDS and HIV, as well as his gay fans. Read the latest about that here.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

