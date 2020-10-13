Tory Lanez managed to get his arraignment successfully pushed back, though an L.A. County judge has made it clear that he must stay away from Megan Thee Stallion. According to TMZ, Tory called into his hearing at L.A. County court today for what was supposed to be his arraignment. His lawyer Shawn Holley requested a continuance. This did come with conditions. A judge issued a protective order against Tory, demanding that he stays 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion at all times and refrain from contacting her.

The rapper was charged for the shooting last week including a count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The rapper's bail was set at $190K that he'll reportedly be posting through a bondsman who was present at the hearing.

News of the protective order arrives hours after Megan Thee Stallion's op-ed in the New York Times was published where she explained by "protect Black women" shouldn't be a controversial statement, even referring to the July incident with Tory.

Tory broke his silence for the first time with the release of DAYSTAR, an album where he blatantly denied the allegations and suggested that he was the target in an industry-wide smear campaign. The rapper has since been actively on Instagram and social media again after the album's release, even recently issuing a statement thanking his and Meg's fans for their support.

""Time] will [tell]... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u," he wrote on Twitter.