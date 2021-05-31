Tory Lanez has spent much of the last year milking a traumatic situation and profiting off his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The Toronto rapper released an album addressing the situation, calling Megan a liar, and denying the allegations against him. He has also brought the shooting up numerous times unprovoked, which is exactly what he did again on Monday morning.

When The Shade Room posted a recent story from Black Ink Crew star Ceaser, in which he asked his followers whether they would consider apologizing to somebody who lied about them, the blog likely wasn't expecting Tory Lanez to slide into the comments. He did just that though, getting messy once again and applying the question to his own situation.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Would you apologize to someone who LIED on YOU?????" asked Ceaser on Instagram. "Nah," responded Tory. "That's why... nvm." Nevermind? What was the point of saying anything, then?

Megan Thee Stallion has laid this issue to rest for months, going on hiatus to enjoy her personal life before getting back into the music. She hasn't brought up her trauma in a while so this time, it was all Tory. For someone who doesn't want to apologize, he sure likes reminding the world of the allegations he's faced with.

Check out Tory Lanez's response below.