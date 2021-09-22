A lot has been said about Toronto rapper Tory Lanez in the last year. The "Broke In A Minute" artist was charged in connection to Megan Thee Stallion's shooting last year despite his best attempt to discredit the Houston rapper by calling her a liar and clear his name on his Daystar album, and he continues to be one of the most divisive figures in hip-hop. On Tuesday night, speculation hit a new high after Tory cleared his Instagram page and told his fans, "It's been real."

Many aren't sure what to make of Tory Lanez' latest move after the rapper disappeared from Instagram, seemingly deactivating his page, and appearing to share a "Goodbye" message on Twitter.

"It’s been real," he simply wrote on the platform, with no further explanation.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Immediately, fans began to assume that Tory was about to be sent to jail for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. "Guess who’s goin to jail tonight" was a popular comment under the tweet, quoting Kanye West's song "Jail." Others are speculating that Tory is simply taking a break from social media after banking millions of dollars on his NFT endeavors, calling it quits for the rest of the year. Considering Tory's recent one-on-one basketball game against Drake, some fans are joking and saying that Tory got smoked on the court and sent the tweet to close out the scrimmage session.

What do you think is going on with Tory Lanez? Check out the post below.