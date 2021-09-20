Recreational basketball might be just as competitive as the rap game. Drake and Tory Lanez came a long way since their short-lived feud but it seems that the friendly competition lingers, whether it's in the booth or on the basketball court. Earlier today, a video surfaced of Drizzy and Tory playing a game of one-on-one in Miami and Drake revealed that his jumper hasn't improved much since he tried to show out with the Wildcats.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tory and Drake were under the comments of an Instagram post where they argued the outcome of the game. According to Drake, he reigned supreme on the court against 5'3" Tory Lanez. "I smoked these guys yesterday @torylanez got all buckets on his head top and a game winner and @k_showtime you can come to embassy and get dog walked too just don’t bring the deezed yout cause he bails you out," Drake commented.

Tory didn't refute that Drake won but he did state that the Certified Lover Boy attempted to push the game to another day. "I made the first bucket of this game... AND CUZ SAID 'Let's do this tomorrow'," Tory fired back. Still, Drake took to his Story where he called for witness testimony from Young Money president Mack Maine.

Let's be honest -- neither Drake nor Tory Lanez are even among the top 10 best ballers in hip-hop. Entering a celebrity game during All-Star Weekend might be the closest thing to playing professional ball that they will ever get to. However, Lil Durk has proven to be quite impressive on the court over the years. Some might even say he's up there with Quavo. Durk kept his comment brief under Akademiks' post where he said, "Send me the addy I'm coming to you." No word from Drake or Tory Lanez on whether they accept Durk's challenge but we'll keep you posted if they do.