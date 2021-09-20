Drake has never kept his love for basketball a secret. His lyrics are filled with tributes and clever allusions to basketball legends of the past and present. He's always courtside in Toronto. He suited up and went through layup lines at the University of Kentucky alongside Devin Booker. He tore his ACL and delayed the release of Certified Lover Boy. He took in Bronny James' Sierra Canyon bouts this past season right alongside LeBron James himself. Drake loves basketball and has never been shy about it.

So many times throughout the years, we've gotten these videos of Drake playing basketball. We've seen the evolution of his shot, his handles, his on-court style. It's never been that Drake is the greatest hooper ever but it's always been clear he loves the game and it's always been hilarious to see how serious he takes it.

Rocking compression gear, headbands and the latest Nikes, he's always been on point and today's example is no different.

Filmed hooping with fellow Toronto rapper in Miami, we see Drake in Nike head-to-toe with the Kobes laced up. He tries a couple dribble moves and puts up a long airball followed by a quick "Oh, sh*t!"

Lanez, who's never been a stranger to the court, has had his fair share of internet basketball moments including being roasted for his jumpshot and bald spot. Back in 2017, he and Drake were spotted hooping, (also in Miami) but there were more people on the court and we didn't get to see what it was like for the two to just check up and play one on one.

The clip was short and we don't see much besides Tory poking the ball out of Drake's reach and The Six God pulling up from deep and getting nothing but air but it's just another example of how often Drizzy's actually on the court. Just last year, after the unveiling of his new Toronto estate, it was revealed that he included a huge Kobe tribute in his home gym and even has referees on deck for pickup games in the mansion.

We asked the question about taking Drake in the ring last week but we gotta know -- are you beating him one on one? Let us know in the comments.