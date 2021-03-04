If you didn't know, Lil Durkis nice on the court. Some would regard it as a hidden skill but it's not that much of a secret in the first place. He's so nice with it that rumors floated around a few years ago that he signed a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls. As exciting as that would've been, that never came to be. Still, Durk's continued to use his free time to shoot some hoops while his rap career has continued to blossom.

Every few months, the Internet discovers a new highlight reel of Durk on the court, showcasing that he's equally as athletically as he is musically inclined. Most recently, a clip of Lil Durk in an intense game of basketball against Jack Harlow and Russ emerged, proving something that we assumed: Durk is a better ballplayer than most rappers.

One person that Durk impressed after this clip emerged in Kevin Durant who had high praise for the Chicago rapper. Taking to Twitter, he quoted a tweet including a video of Durk's game, writing, "Dog really out here lookin like golden state monta.... @lildurk been in that lab." Durk acknowledged the shout out and retweeted KD's post.

Back in 2018, Durk previously called out a bunch of rappers, including Tory Lanez, Quavo, and Chris Brown, to face him on the court. In an interview with HNHH, he said that he did hear back from all of them but he did say that he felt Quavo has the strongest game of any rappers who play basketball.

Check out KD's tweet below.