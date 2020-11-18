It took him a while to speak out but, after several months of silence, Tory Lanez finally provided his side of the story, releasing his controversial album Daystar. The album includes several notable moments where he proclaims his innocence, reveals he's still in love with Megan Thee Stallion, says he has a crush on Kylie Jenner, and more.

Tory has been slowly re-integrating back into his former position, starting back his Quarantine Radio live-streams and planning to release three more projects in the coming months.

His entire career can be derailed by his legal case though. Today, Tory's lawyers were in court, entering a not guilty plea in regards to his case surrounding Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

According to New York Daily News, Tory's lawyer Shawn Holley was in court on the artist's behalf, entering a not guilty plea for using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and wound Megan Thee Stallion.

As the case goes forward, Tory faces up to 22 years in prison should he be proven guilty.

This news comes just a couple of days ahead of Megan Thee Stallion's debut album release. The rapper has been teasing the arrival of Good News for much of this year and, in the last week, she revealed the album's title, cover art, tracklist, and more. There's a song called "Shots Fired" on the album, which many presume will address the infamous incident back in July.

We'll keep you updated as the case unravels.

[via]