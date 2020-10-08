Back in July, the internet was confused after a situation was reported involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. At the time, many thought that she had simply stepped on some glass. Eventually, it came out that Megan had been shot, which led to speculation that Tory may have done it. After a few weeks of speculation, Megan alleged that it was, indeed, Tory who pulled the trigger and shot her in the foot. Since making this claim, an investigation has been ongoing while Tory has claimed his innocence in a brand new album called Daystar.

Today, a huge development in the alleged shooting occurred, as Tory was officially hit with charges in relation to the case. According to TMZ, Tory has been given one felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, personal use of a firearm, and most strikingly, assault with a semiautomatic firearm. These charges come from the L.A. County D.A.'s Office.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen of the case, as Tory will most certainly have to see his day in court. Needless to say, it's clear the case is progressing, as fans were curious as to when charges would be filed.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

