This past weekend, it was reported that rising Florida rapper SpotemGottem had been shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Miami. The car that the Most Wanted rapper was riding in was reportedly hit with over 22 shots, and both SpotemGottem and the driver suffered major injuries, with the driver getting shot in his hip and SpotemGottem getting shot in both of his legs.

Fortunately, both parties were transported to a nearby hospital where it was determined that they would make a full recovery. According to the "Beat Box" rapper, he was actually just inches away from being paralyzed.

Thanks to a recent screenshot courtesy of DJ Akademiks — whose exclusive interview with HNHHjust went live this week — fans have learned that Tory Lanez and his protégé VV$ Ken checked in on SpotemGottem following the traumatic ordeal. In the screengrab, you can see all three rappers chatting over a video call, and although the picture doesn't offer any hints as to what they were talking about, SpotemGottem appears to be in good spirits while resting in his hospital bed.

Check out the picture of Tory Lanez, SpotemGottem, and VV$ Ken below.

Tory's contact with the recently wounded Florida rapper comes after he mysteriously wiped his social media accounts clean and tweeted out the phrase, "It’s been real ." Following his actions online, many fans assumed that he was turning himself into jail, but given this newly surfaced screenshot from Akademiks, that doesn't look like the case.

Stay tuned for more updates as SpotemGottem recovers and as fans gain more insight on what Tory Lanez is up to as well.