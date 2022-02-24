Between the aftermath of Ye's visually stunning Donda 2 event, false reports of Queen Elizabeth II's death, and the entire fiasco between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, it was a busy day on the pop culture and entertainment news circuit. And that's all in addition to the most important news of the week, which centers on a massive conflict between Ukraine and Russia. As we stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in Ukraine, we pivot back to the entertainment news department for a report on Tory Lanez and Pardison Fontaine, Megan Thee Stallion's songwriter boyfriend, clashing on social media in the midst of Tory's legal case.

After DJ Akademiks shared a premature report about Tory's DNA not being found on the gun from Megan's shooting case, madness broke out across social media as Meg took aim at Ak, Ak responded with heavy slander, and Tory gloated on his page. Somewhere along the way, Pardison Fontaine tried to step up for his lady, asking Tory to put down his phone and pull up on him to presumably catch some hands.



Rich Fury/Getty Images



"@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about," tweeted Pardi on Wednesday (February 23). "@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME.."

With his Twitter fingers already activated, it didn't take a long time to garner a response out of Tory, who said back, ".... @pardi we’ve had this encounter ... u did nothing put ya phone down big fella..."

Do you think Pardi and Tory will catch each other out in public? Let us know in the comments what you think of this all unraveling this week.