Ever since 2020, fans have been trying to figure out what happened in the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case. The alleged story is that Tory shot Megan in the foot. However, Tory has been adamant that this did not happen, and some have even speculated that it was Meg's former friend Kelsey Nicole who pulled the trigger. It has been a very messy court case, and to this day, there is still very little clarity on what actually happened.

Today, evidence in the case is reportedly being presented in court, although some alleged information leaked via DJ Akademiks, before promptly being deleted. Akademiks tweeted that Tory's DNA was not found on the gun that was allegedly used the night of the supposed shooting, which was certainly a huge scoop, had it not been deleted.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Megan Thee Stallion saw this tweet and took to her Instagram story where she was quite angered by Akademiks' reporting. Meg noted that he tweeted the information before the court session had even started and that in the end, it's all lies.

"Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?" Meg wrote. "Yall tryna win a social media campaign, this is my real life! Yall tryna get retweets spreading false narratives! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?"

With the court case resuming today, there should be some new information surfacing in the coming hours. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates on the situation.