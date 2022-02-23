Following the visually stunning performance on Tuesday night (February 22) in Miami, Ye has officially released four new songs from his upcoming studio album, Donda 2, exclusively on Stem Player. Anybody with the device can update the software and add, remix, or isolate vocals from a handful of songs performed at last night's event.

Among the tracks that are available to the public are "Security," a song where Ye seemingly warns Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson not to get in his way of seeing his kids. "Pablo" featuring Travis Scott and Future is another record that is out now, as well as "Broken Road" with Don Toliver. Finally, one of last night's standouts, "We Did It Kid" featuring Migos and Baby Keem, is also now on Stem Player.









Much like with The Life of Pablo and Donda, this appears to be another living album for Ye where he will update the tracklist over time. Right now, only four songs are available under the Donda 2 umbrella. Over time, more will be added as Stem Player receives future updates.

