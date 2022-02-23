On Tuesday afternoon (February 22), Jason Lee's Hollywood Unlocked blog released an exclusive report that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away after contracting COVID-19. However, they were the only source reporting the news. Many found themselves asking why, of all people, Jason Lee would have the tea on the Royal Family. If the Queen were to pass away, that news would be all over more credible news sources, right? Well, it turns out that this was yet another false alarm and while Jason Lee appears to still be standing by his exclusive report, Hollywood Unlocked has issued an apology for spreading misinformation.

"Our deepest apologies goes out to the #RoyalFamily and all involved in this embarrassing situation," posted the official Hollywood Unlocked account on Twitter. "It was an accident and we're working hard to make sure that this mistake never happens again. The intern journalist was misinformed and published the draft post by mistake."



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Despite this explanation, CEO Jason Lee is still doubling down on his report that the Queen is dead. He has yet to delete his tweet, reading, "We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace."

Meanwhile, the internet believes this might be the end of Jason Lee. If Tasha K got sued for saying Cardi B had an STD, then Jason Lee might be facing a hefty lawsuit from the Royal Family. Or worse yet, some Twitter users think he might disappear off the face of the planet because of this.

What do you think about Jason Lee and Hollywood Unlocked false reporting on the Queen's death?