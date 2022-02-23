It looks like closure may be on the way when it comes to the ongoing legal feud between once-friends (and lovers) Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. As you probably know by now, the two have been embroiled in messy legal proceedings following a shooting in L.A. that left Megan Thee Stallion with a wound in her foot. Nonetheless, closure is not happening today, despite premature reports from DJ Akademiks concerning the pre-trial hearing.

Earlier today, DJ Akademiks sent the Twittersphere and Megan herself up in arms after he tweeted and deleted that Tory Lanez's DNA was allegedly not found on the gun that shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during the summer of 2020. Megan responded to the early report, calling out DJ Akademiks for sharing this narrative, while affirming the pre-trial hearing had not even happened, and thus, how could he make such a statement? As it turns out, the pre-trial hearing was postponed until April 5. And while Megan claims fake news on Ak's statement, DJ Akademiks has since doubled down in new tweets, claiming that he himself has seen documents that clearly state that Tory's DNA is nowhere to be found on the weapon in question.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In new tweets following Megan's series of IG posts blasting both Ak and the media, Akademiks wrote, "I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine." He tweeted again after, "Now one of y’all finna tell me my eyes deceived me," before going on to say he is not Tasha K., the blogger who was recently sued by Cardi B (and in which lawsuit Cardi B won).

Akademiks didn't end there, he continued to encourage Megan to get the documents he was referencing: "Meg gotta call the DA and ask em if its true. i dont know why she up on here taggin me in post like i just be making shit up." He added, "Btw.. Meg can get the same document that they referenced in court today.. Hopefully she's entitled to see what the DA will be using against Tory being that shes the victim. its part of discovery. Ask the DA what the completed DNA test said... then come back & apologize to Big AK."

While DJ Akademiks clarified his initial tweet, Tory Lanez has also stepped into the Twittersphere to speak up on rumors concerning the pre-trial hearing. Tory alleges in his own tweets that he was engaging in sexual relations with both Megan and her best friend at the time, Kelsey-- in one of the many theories concerning what happened that fateful night, some speculate that it was perhaps Kelsey who pulled the trigger on Megan in a fit of jealousy, and indeed, this is the narrative Tory is pushing as well.

"Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends .... and I got caught," he wrote, adding a shrug emoji. "That’s what I apologized 4 . ... it’s sick how u Spun it tho."

Tory also tweeted subliminally to Megan, "[You] can't buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today," while targeting Megan's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine directly, with his latest tweet (Pardi had been sending shots Tory's way as well), "@pardi we’ve had this encounter ... u did nothing. put ya phone down big fella."

Megan issued a response to Tory's sub as well, in a post-and-delete, where she alleged to show a screenshot of a text message exchange with Tory from July 2020, where Tory apologizes to Megan and says he was "just too drunk." The alleged texts from Tory read, "I genuinely want you to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart." It continues, "And I was just too drunk. Nonetheless, shit should have never happened and I can't change what I did. I just feel horrible." You can view the post below.





This is certainly a lot to unpack, and leaves many questions unanswered, still.

Stay tuned as there will be more updates later today. Various other reporters have also refuted Akademik's initial tweets and claims, as you can see below.