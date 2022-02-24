It is a global conflict that has been at the forefront of political discussions and this evening (February 23), it has officially been confirmed that Vladimir Putin has engaged Russian troops to invade Ukraine. President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that the United States will not involve its military in the overseas conflict, but understandably, there is concern that this may change as time progresses.

Ukraine's military power is but a fraction of Russia's, and as the world watches in fear—and stays updated in real-time via social media—the White House has shared the official statement from the President.

The message is titled" "Statement by President Biden on Russia’s Unprovoked and Unjustified Attack on Ukraine."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable." "I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine."

Videos of explosions have begun making their way to social media platforms, specifically TikTok where users are sharing footage of seeing destruction before their very eyes. Watch a few reports below and expect this to take over your timelines and news broadcasts for some time.

