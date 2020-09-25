Tory Lanez denies that he shot Megan Thee Stallion on his new album Daystar, but he's saying that Kelsey, Megan's best friend who was in the car with them, also isn't responsible for firing the gun.

After Megan's go-to producer Lil Ju Made Da Beat chimed in on the new Tory album, stating that the bullets from Tory's gun matched those found in Megan's foot, a fan spread a rumor that the Houston rapper's best friend might have been the one to fire shots. According to Tory, that's not true.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

After breaking his silence last night, Tory Lanez is shutting down the narrative that Kelsey was actually the one to shoot Megan on July 12.

"People saying Kelsey shot her," wrote one person in The Shade Room's comments. Surprisingly, Tory Lanes saw the remark and claimed that it's false.

"That's not true," he said, simply.

Over the course of the last two months, Megan has been clear that Tory was her shooter. Tory denied the allegations last night through his album release, also dissing everyone that came to the rapper's defense, including Asian Doll, JR Smith, JoJo, Kehlani, and more.

Tory is also being accused by Megan's team of conducting a "smear campaign" against her, fabricating e-mail addresses and sending false information to the media to make him look better, including a statement from his ex-bodyguard about how he would never hurt a woman.

If Tory says he didn't shoot Megan, and he's also claiming that Kelsey didn't do it, does he want us to believe that she shot herself?