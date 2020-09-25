Last night was supposed to be a celebratory night for JR Smith and the Los Angeles Lakers, who won a nail-biter against the Denver Nuggets to go up 3-1 in their Western Conference Finals match-up. However, the shooting guard was up late at night, responding to some of the things that Tory Lanezsaid about him on his new album instead.

JR Smith, who admittedly does not have a major role on the Lakers, was called out by Tory Lanez for essentially riding the bench, with the rapper saying that Smith is the last person that should have spoken out about his situation with Megan Thee Stallion.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"J.R. Smith, it's the pot that piss/And you the last cat that should talk about some shots that hit," said Tory on "Sorry But I Had To..." "'Cause your performance and percentage, player/Rollin', ridin' benches, n***a, I'm from the trenches, n***a."

It didn't take long for JR to take notice of the diss, replying on Instagram Stories.

"I got time today too!" wrote the hoops star, referring to Tory's tweet from earlier in the day. "Bout to get real [spicy]. This clown shoots a female an y'all listening to his music like its ok! Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown] straight [facts] an tell who ever to hit my line it's whatever!"

On the same song, Tory also came for Asian Doll, JoJo, Kaash Paige, Kehlani, and more.

