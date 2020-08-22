After months of chatter about what may or may not have happened last month when she was shot, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live to give an explosive explanation of the events. Megan has previously spoken about her injuries, revealing that she'd been shot in her feet and had two bullets removed during surgery. Until yesterday (August 20), the Houston rapper hadn't named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her, but after growing frustrated with online attacks and what she claimed is Tory's camp spreading lies, Megan decided to come forward with all of the details.

During her Live, Megan mentioned that she was in the vehicle with three other people: Tory, her "homegirl," and Tory's security. The public has assumed that the person with Megan was her best friend, Kelsey Nicole. She's opted to not say much about Megan's shooting—a move that has caused her to become the target of people who are highly invested in the unfolding drama.

"Why u ain't saying sh*t!" one person wrote in Kelsey's comments. "I think Tory might've paid hush money and now she's under an NDA," another speculated. Kelsey jumped in to put this rumor to rest before anyone began to circulate the gossip. "Na I ain't got paid sh*t , I should though huh the way folks making sh*t up." Kelsey didn't offer up any more information, but you can check out her response below.