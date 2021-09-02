This fall, theatres were originally set to get a major boost from huge upcoming blockbusters, from Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals to other movies like No Time To Die and Top Gun: Maverick. However, it appears that Paramount Pictures has decided to push back some of its most highly anticipated films, including Jackass Forever and the aforementioned Tom Cruise flick.

According to Complex, Jackass Forever will now release on Feb. 4, 2022, instead of its most recently scheduled Oct. 22, 2021 release date. Like Jackass Forever, Top Gun: Maverick has also been pushed back to 2022 in light of the surge of COVID-19 cases this fall, and fans can now expect the film to debut May 27, on Memorial Day weekend 2022.

It turns out that Paramount Picture's decision to push back the upcoming Jackass and Top Gun movies has also resulted in the delay of another fan-favorite Tom Cruise franchise. According to Complex, Mission Impossible 7 will vacate its previous 2022 Memorial Day weekend slot and arrive roughly four months later on Sept. 30, 2022.

As of now, October's most anticipated movies are still scheduled to release after COVID-related delays. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theatres on October 15, and one week later on October 22, the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-starring Dune will arrive as well.

Which of the delayed Paramount Pictures movies were you looking forward to seeing the most this fall — Jackass Forever or Top Gun Maverick?

