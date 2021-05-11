Mission: Impossible 7 is set to feature Tom Cruise pulling off an extremely dangerous stunt which includes driving a motorcycle off of a cliff and parachuting down. Cruise discussed the upcoming film in an interview with Ella Kemp for Empire.

Kemp describes the stunt as “the single most dangerous thing [Cruise had] ever done.”



Shannon Finney / Getty Images

“If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp,” Cruise explained. “The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn’t want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that’s not going to end well.”

Throughout the Mission: Impossible franchise Cruise has built a reputation for doing his own stunts, but the motorcycle stunt is arguably beyond anything he's done before.

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 has been in the works for some time and faced numerous delays. Earlier this year, the UK’s Sun reported that it was "a nightmare" behind the scenes due to Tom Cruise's obsessive behavior.

[Via]